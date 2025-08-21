Indian actress Geeta Basra is all set to grace the silver screens with her upcoming Punjabi movie Mehar opposite Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The British-born Indian diva gained popularity for being a part of movies like Dil Diya Hai, The Train and Zila Ghaziabad. However, after tying the knot with the famous cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Geeta took a long break from her acting career. The actress wanted to focus on her family and gave herself a relaxing break so that she could raise her children Hinaya and Jovan.

Geeta Basra, who is ready to bounce back in her acting zone after a sabbatical of eight long years, expressed her thoughts regarding the same. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talked about her upcoming movie and shared, “I feel comeback is not such a negative term, it is only how people look at it. I returned after quite a long sabbatical. It is going to be my first film post-marriage. I feel that the Punjabi film industry is growing immensely.”

The actress also revealed that before starting this Punjabi movie, the actress had shot for a Hindi project two years ago, but it still hasn't been released yet. "It seems my Punjabi film was meant to be my comeback film," she expressed. Highlighting the importance of her break, she said that it was necessary to focus on other important things in life.

On being asked about her husband’s reaction, Geeta praised Harbhajan and said, “He was supportive. He has always been the one who encouraged me. He told me to do whatever I love the most. Being married to him, I do need his support. We take care of our kids when one of us is working away from home.” Geeta Basra also spoke about how the OTT world has opened doors for women. She expressed her desire to be a part of the OTT realm and shared that whatever project came to her in the past was not just worth doing, according to her.