- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
B-town couple Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have stood by each other through all ups and downs of life. The fairytale romance between the two have become an inspiration to many of their fans, but did you know Shilpa married Raj on a condition? Recently, the businessman revealed that he had to shift to Mumbai to get married to the actress.
In a conversation with Bharti TV, Raj Kundrra said, "She said it clear-cut: ‘I’m not marrying any foreigner, any NRI. I have to stay in India, I can’t leave.’" He further added, "We got on really well while talking. That’s when I started wooing her."
"It didn’t matter to me. I could work out of anywhere, so that wasn’t a big deal. Ab dil aa gaya tha toh (Now that I’d fallen for her), I had to go all out. I promised her that I’d never force her to leave India. We’d only go for holidays. She’s India’s own daughter, so we’d stay here," he continued.
Raj said, "They’ve been there for 55 years. So they only visit India for festivals like Diwali and Christmas now. But my doors for them are always open, whenever they plan to relocate."
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently paid a visit to Vrindavan, a video of which surfaced online. The couple also met spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj. During the visit, Shilpa learned the power of name chanting from Premanand Maharaj, who advised her to chant "Radha" for peace and simplicity. According to Maharaj, chanting Radha's name, regardless of the method, can free one from troubles and lead to a successful life journey if one follows the words of saints.