Indian cricket legends have always shared a connection with Bollywood. From veteran cricketers like Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to the Gen Z king Virat Kohli, various cricketers have found their love in the entertainment industry. Another cricket star, Harbhajan Singh also has a similar connection to the glitzy world. The Indian bowler married actress Geeta Basra, who made her acting debut with Aditya Datt’s 2006 romantic thriller Dil Diya Hai opposite Emraan Hashmi when she was 21. Recently, during an interview, the actress revealed how Harbhajan contacted her via his good pal Yuvraj Singh.

Geeta Basra recently appeared on comedian Bharti Singh’s podcast channel Bharti TV and gave an insight into various aspects of her life, including her romantic story with Harbhajan Singh. Geeta Basra told the host that Harbhajan was very clear since day one that he wanted to marry her only. He first saw her on a poster and asked for her number from his good friend Yuvraj Singh. “Obviously, Yuvi has a lot of friends,” she said, hinting at Yuvraj Singh’s past relationships with Deepika Padukone and Kim Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) ALSO READ: Sunil Grover Live In Delhi: Comedian To Perform His ‘Comedy Overload’ Show In India’s Capital Harbhajan Singh’s Confession: Harbhajan then messaged Geeta, but she didn’t reply initially because she was clueless about cricket and cricketers. After some days, India won the World Cup, so the actress congratulated Harbhajan Singh, and the duo got in touch from there. “When we met, he was very clear he didn’t want friendship and said, ‘Tere se hi shaadi karunga’ (I’ll marry only you). I said, ‘Shaadi?’ I was only 21,” the actress recalled.

Geeta Basra’s Career Struggles: Though she was born in England, the actress moved to Mumbai to achieve her dreams of acting. Geeta Basra further narrated her story and said that she lost four movies due to the news that she was getting married. She also confessed, “So I always say maybe I came to India so I could meet my partner and soulmate.”

ALSO READ: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau’s Rumoured Romance Loses Steam Due To THIS Reason | Reports Geeta Basra’s Condition To Marry: The actress continued to share that it was love at first sight for Harbhajan, but she took long 10 months to say yes to the cricket legend. Geeta candidly said, “I told him the day you’d score 300 wickets, I’d say yes. A couple of days later, he got 300 wickets. So I said, let’s give it a shot.” Geeta was influenced with her friends’ opinions as well since they believed that Harbhajan was a star, but still didn’t have any attitude.