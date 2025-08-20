Sunil Grover’s journey from a small town to ruling hearts all over the nation has been a testament to his talent and dedication. The popular comedian is known for his commendable versatility - from imitating famous personalities to changing his voice according to the character’s demand, he is known to rule the stage with his talent and confidence. Now, Sunil Grover is all set to spread his magic in the country’s capital as he is about to perform live in his show Comedy Overload at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, on September 6, 2025.

Sunil Grover will reportedly perform two back-to-back shows at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, with each show running for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. Fans can expect him to revive the iconic characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, along with some fresh acts as well. Sunil Grover’s infectious energy and adorable gimmicks can give a laughing riot to the Delhites. The tickets for Comedy Overload are available exclusively on BookMyShow, starting from Rs999.

Speaking about the show, Sunil Grover said, "Performing live is always a special experience. Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience, and with Comedy Overload, my goal is to give Delhi a joyful evening where people can forget their worries and simply enjoy the magic of laughter."

He further added, “I am performing in Delhi after 2 years. My past experience with Delhi people was truly overwhelming. I am looking forward to experiencing the same once again and I hope to deliver even better this time.” Sunil’s show Comedy Overload will add another milestone to his live performance journey.