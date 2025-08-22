- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Jaswinder Bhalla Movies: The popular comedy actor’s sudden demise has shocked the Punjabi film industry. The legendary comedian and actor passed away in the wee hours of Friday after he had a brain stroke on Wednesday. With his death, he left a legacy of being the most legendary comedy actor. His witty punch lines and iconic comedy roles will be remembered forever. Remembering some of his notable works in the industry, here we have brought you the list of movies that fans can watch on OTT.
10 Jaswinder Bhalla Movies To Watch On OTT
Carry On Jatta (Prime Video)
In this movie, a young man named Jass (Gippy Grewal) marries the love of his life with Mahie (Mahie Gill), without telling his advocate father Dhillon (Jaswinder Bhalla). This led to some funny ruckus in life, along with the people around him. The film was released in theatres in 2012.
Jatt and Juliet (JioHotstar)
The film focuses on the love story of a couple who have two opposite personalities. They often travel to Canada to pursue their dreams. However, life has different plans for them. But Joginder Singh (Jaswinder Bhalla) plays an essential part in the love story. The film features Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in the lead roles. Jatt and Juliet was released in theatres in 2012.
Sardaar Ji (JioHotstar/Prime Video)
The movie is about a ghost hunter and spirit friend, who investigate a haunted castle in the UK. As they delve deeper into the case, they race against time to most difficult case. Jaswinder Bhalla in Armeek Singh Master’s role provided some extraordinary comedy scenes in the film, supporting other characters. The 2015 movie features Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in the lead roles.
Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan (Prime Video)
The movie is about a to be groom, who loses his eyesight after a night he got drunk. It shows the fun chaos in the wedding as he tries to hide his blindness. As Bhullar, Jaswinder Bhalla, added more layer of comedy in the film. The 2018 movie stars Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Kavita Kaushik in the lead roles.
Jatt Airways (Prime Video)
The movie is about two brothers who want to marry a pair of sisters, which leads to complications. It delves into dramatic and comedic situations in their lives. As Shamshar Sandhu, Jaswinder Bhalla had made the story more fun. The film features Binnu Dhillon, Tulip Joshi and Padam Bhola in lead roles.
Jija Ji (Prime Video)
The film focuses on two lovers, who want to make their marriage into arranged marriage but their relatives create a problem after knowing the scenario. Jaswinder Bhalla had added a fun element to the role. The 2005 movie features Jaspal Bhatti, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Savita Bhatti in pivotal roles.
Jihne Mera Dil Luteya (Zee5)
The plot focuses on two mischievous boys who fell in love with a charming and attractive girl at college. She juggles between the two young boys, not knowing whom to choose. Jaswinder Bhalla plays the role of Professor Bhalla, who adds more comedy to the film. The 2011 movie stars Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in the lead roles.
Oh My Pyo Ji (Prime Video)
The premise of the film follows the story of Don Sardar Sohil’s family. His sons are incompetent, so he wants them to be capable and take over the business. Jaswinder Bhalla plays the role of Mama, and makes it one of the memorable characters of all time. The 2014 film features Binnu Dhillon, Nirmal Rishi and Vakila Mann in key roles.
Power Cut (YouTube)
The story follows the lives of three men, who are desperate for a job. They arrive at the office of S.K. Nehra, the chief managing director of Power Corporation, to persuade him to give one of them a job. Where their destiny lies. Bhalla plays an essential role that uplifts the comedy level in the movie. The 2012 film stars Jaspal Bhatti, Jasraj Bhatti and Surilie Gautam in the lead roles.
Yaaran Diyan Poun Baaran (YouTube)
It is about a colourful group of friends, who themselves on an exciting journey of college life, friendship and young life. Bhalla is one of the lead characters in the movie, who has taken responsibility of the film on his shoulders. Yaaran Diyan Poun Baaran also stars Harnaaz Sandhu, Nanak Singh, Swati Sharma, Gopi Bhalla and Harby Sangha in pivotal roles.
If you are also a fan of Jaswinder Bhalla, then do check out these comedy films, which became iconic. These films are available on YouTube, Prime Video and JioHotstar.