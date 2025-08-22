- By Swati Singh
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere soon and anticipation surrounding the show is high. The upcoming season will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. According to recent reports, Salman Khan's hosting agreement is only for a three-month period, after which other prominent Bollywood personalities are expected to take the reins. The show has become a cultural phenomenon over the years with each season raising curiosity about the contestants. So far, makers have not released an official list of contestants, but several names have been making rounds on social media. Here is a list of contestants rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss Season 19:
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List
Gaurav Khanna
Nagma Mirajkar
Awez Darbar
Ashnoor Kaur
Zeishan Quadri
Baseer Ali
Abhishek Bajaj
Tanya Mittal
Amaal Malik
Natalia Janoszek
Kunickaa Sadanand
Mridul Tiwari
Shehbaz Badesha
The show promises to push boundaries with new elements, building on its tradition of unexpected twists and out-of-the-box entertainment. Recently, JioHotstar shared the promo of BB19 via its the official Instagram handle and shared a message, reading, "Naa chalegi koi chaal yaa neeti kyunki iss baar Bigg Boss mein rachi jaayegi anokhi rajneeti."
If the reports are to be believed, the season will run for five months, with new episodes available on JioHotstar, followed by a delayed telecast on Colors TV.