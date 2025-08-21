The countdown for Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun, and excitement among fans is reaching new heights. With the show premiering on 24 August, several names have started circulating as possible contestants. Among them, social media sensations Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are reported to be confirmed participants this season. For those unfamiliar with the duo, here’s everything you need to know about the couple who might just be adding glitz, dance, and style to Salman Khan’s much-awaited reality show.

Who Is Awaz Darbar? Awez Darbar has carved a huge fanbase for himself with his energetic dance performances and creative choreography. He first shot to fame on TikTok, where his dance videos went viral during the pandemic. When TikTok was banned, he shifted his content to Instagram and YouTube, continuing to attract millions of fans. Today, Awez boasts over 30 million Instagram followers and more than 12 million YouTube subscribers, making him one of the most popular digital dancers in India. He is also the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, who has given memorable scores for Bollywood films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. Awez comes from a musically gifted family—his siblings, Anam and Zaid Darbar, are also active on social media. Zaid, in fact, is married to popular actress Gauahar Khan, further strengthening the family’s connection with the entertainment industry.

Alongside Awez, Nagma Mirajkar has made her mark in the world of digital content. Known for her beauty, lifestyle, and travel videos, Nagma has gathered over 7 million followers on Instagram and more than one million subscribers on YouTube. She has frequently collaborated with Awez and his siblings in dance and lifestyle content, leading fans to speculate about their relationship status. Although the duo has never officially confirmed dating rumours, their on-screen chemistry has always grabbed attention. Nagma's popularity lies in her stylish fashion sense, relatable vlogs, and her ability to connect with audiences through engaging and aesthetic content.