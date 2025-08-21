Gia Manek Wedding: It’s celebration time for television star Gia Manek, who rose to fame as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to actor Varunn Jain, known for his role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The couple tied the knot in a private yet meaningful ceremony and later shared their wedding pictures on social media, making the announcement official. The news quickly spread online, with fans showering the couple with congratulatory messages and warm wishes. Gia and

Varunn posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, and wrote, “With the grace of Divine and Masters and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union – hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband and wife. So grateful for the love, blessings, and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs.” The pair revealed that their wedding was performed as a Bhuta Shuddhi ceremony, a spiritual form of marriage ritual. Interestingly, the couple chose to disable comments on their wedding post, perhaps to keep the moment more private and intimate.

Who Is Gia Manek? Gia Manek became a household name after playing the innocent and dutiful Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was associated with the Star Plus show for two years before leaving in 2012 to participate in the dance reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 on Colors TV. Following her exit, she was replaced by actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, but Gia had already left her mark as one of television's most popular bahus. Apart from Saathiya, Gia has featured in other TV shows including Jeannie Aur Juju, Manmohini, and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Known for her charm and screen presence, she continues to enjoy a loyal fan following.