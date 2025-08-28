- By Pawan Mishra
Supercar With Lord Ganesha Logo: The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have begun across India from August 27. People can be seen bringing lord Ganesha idols to their homes in their vehicles. Also, people place Lord Ganesha idols in their cars, as he is also known as the god of prosperity and ‘Remover of Obstacles.’ But do you know that a British supercar manufacturing company called ‘Lanznate’ has Lord Ganesha as its logo?
Lanznate And Its Supercar
Lanznate specialises in servicing, restoration, and bespoke development of elite vehicles. The brand is often associated with McLaren as it specializes in the development and restoration of the brand’s cars. Lanznate manufactured a special car called the 95-59. The car is a tribute to the McLaren F1’s Le Mans victory in 1995. The 95-59 draws its power from a V8 twin turbo engine that generates a peak power and torque output of 850 hp and 880 Nm, respectively.
Lanznate’s Connection With Lord Ganesha
As informed earlier, Lanznate has Lord Ganesha as its logo. But have you wondered why the brand uses Lord Ganesha as its logo? As per reports, the popular English rock band the Beatles has a connection with Lanznate’s logo of Lord Ganesha. Guitarist George Harrison of the Beatles suggested that the brand use Lord Ganesha as its logo, as Ganesha is the god of prosperity and remover of obstacles.