- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: TVS Motor Company is set to launch its new electric scooter today, August 28, in India. Teased a few days ago, the upcoming scooter is believed to be called the Orbiter, likely to be the brand's most affordable electric scooter. If that is true, the Orbiter will be priced below the Rs 1 lakh mark, which places it below the popular iQube (1.08 lakh, starting price, ex-showroom).
TVS Orbiter Launch: Watch Live
TVS Orbiter: Visual Elements
Styling-wise, the Orbiter may take cues from the iQube range or a scooter for which TVS registered a design patent in Indonesia. If the latter materialises, the upcoming TVS electric scooter will have a larger front wheel (compared to the iQube), a boxy design, and a Daytime Running Lamp at both ends. As for its cycle parts, twin-shock absorbers similar to the TVS iQube are on the cards.
TVS Orbiter: Features
A decent list of features is expected. Expected bits include LED lighting, regen braking, a digital instrument cluster, and ride modes. It is speculated that the scooter could miss out on advanced connectivity options to keep costs in check.
TVS Orbiter: Battery, Motor
While the TVS iQube features a hub-mounted motor, the model patented in Indonesia appears to use a swingarm-mounted one. Let's see which one the soon-to-launch TVS electric scooter gets, but market reports are more inclined toward a hub-mounted motor. The motor could come paired with a 2kWh battery pack suited for daily commutes.
When launched, the new TVS scooter will aim squarely at the likes of the Hero Vida V2, Bajaj Chetak 3001, and the Ola S1 Air. For those unaware, Ather currently offers no bike priced around or lower than Rs 1 lakh, but is readying a more cost-effective platform for its unveiling on August 30.