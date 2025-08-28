VinFast VF6 and VF7 Price in India: Vietnam-based VinFast is set to launch its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs, locally assembled at the brand's first manufacturing plant in India, on September 6. Spreading across 400+ acres in the SIPCOT State Industrial Park, the plant is situated in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and has an annual production capacity of 1.5 lakh vehicles.

VinFast began bookings for the upcoming VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in mid-July for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It is expected that the first electric vehicle to roll off the production line would be the VF7. VinFast VF7: Battery, Range, Features Speaking of, the VF7 is a crossover measuring 4,545mm in length. In addition to a signature V-shaped DRL, the vehicle boasts a 12.9-inch touchscreen, reclinable rear seats, 537-litre boot space, 7 airbags, and Level 2 ADAS. India is expected to get 19-inch alloys and a 190mm ground clearance.

VinFast has equipped the VF7 with a 70.8kWh LFP battery pack, supporting both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups. The VF7 2WD claims a range of 450km, while the AWD yields 431km (both figures, WLTP). Charging time is yet to be revealed, but the vehicle gets both 7.2kW AC and DC (CCS2) fast charging options. Upon launch, the VF7 will face fierce competition from the Tata Harrier EV, Kia EV6, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.