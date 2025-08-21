Auto Rickshaw Stunt Video: Auto Rickshaws are an important part of public transportation in India as they provide affordable, convenient, and accessible daily rides. But sometimes Auto drivers with low civic sense cause havoc by driving rashly on public roads. Often, videos of such incidents surface on the Internet and become viral. One such video recently came from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, where an Auto Rickshaw driver pulled off a stunt on a public road.

The video was shared by the official X page of Ahmedabad Traffic Police, and it features an Auto Rickshaw being driven on two wheels. Not just that, the driver performed this dangerous stunt on a public road, and a person can be seen sitting on the roof of the three-wheeler. The video of this dangerous task was shot by the onlookers, and the Rickshaw driver can be seen performing the same stunt not once but twice on the same road while a person is sitting on the roof.

Also Read: Watch: Musician Palash Sen Brings Home A New Mahindra Thar Roxx; This Is What Netizens Said

Ahmedabad Traffic Police In Action

The Ahmedabad Traffic Police acknowledged the viral video and took swift action. Ahmedabad police have also requested citizens of the city to pay attention to such incidents and report them to the police, so that legal action can be taken. As per the X post shared by the Ahmedabad Traffic Police, both of these 2 accused have been apprehended, and legal action has also been taken against them.