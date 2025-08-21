- By Pawan Mishra
Palash Sen New Car: Indian songwriter, musician, and singer, Palash Sen, bought a new Mahindra Thar Roxx recently. A video featuring the musician taking the delivery of the car was shared on the social media platform Instagram. Let’s take a look at the video and photos of Palash Sen’s new Mahindra Thar Roxx and see how netizens reacted to it.
Palash Sen’s Mahindra Thar Roxx
Palash Sen has bought the Mahindra Thar Roxx in a bright red color. The photos and video of him taking the delivery of the SUV were shared on the Instagram by his own Instagram page. The video features him uncovering his Mahindra Thar Roxx, which looks very beautiful in bright red paint. The video has accumulated more than 1500 likes so far.
Netizens’ Reaction
Palash Sen is popular for his songs like ‘Aana meri gully’, ‘Dhoom Pichak Dhoom’, and ‘Maaeri’. The comments section of the post shared by Palash is filled with people congratulating him on the new car. One of the users commented, ‘Heartiest Congratulations Dr Sen’, while another user wrote ‘Perfect car for the OG rockstar’. A fan commented, ‘Congratulations, Daak saahab, if I remember correctly, you also own a red-colored Thar 3-door.’