Spiritual Guru With Luxury Car: India is often called the ‘Land of Spirituality’, as it has been a home for many renowned spiritual figures. One such name is mystic Rajneesh, who is also known as ‘Osho’. Recently, a video of Swami Prem Paras from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was posted on the social media platform Instagram. The video shows Swami Prem Paras buying a new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV.

Who Is Swami Prem Paras? Swami Prem Paras is one of Osho’s disciples, and he runs an ashram in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh. Renowned philosopher and mystic Osho used to live in Jabalpur in his teenage years. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 luxury electric SUV is the first of its kind in Jabalpur city. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is offered in a total of 2 variants, and the price ranges between Rs 2.4 crore (ex-showroom) to Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamara Jabalpur (@hamara_jabalpur) Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Range & Features The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is one of the most premium electric SUVs offered by the brand in the country. It gets connected LED headlights and taillights, along with a dual-tone paint scheme, and 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a triple-screen display, two 11.6-inch displays for the rear passengers, heated and ventilated seats with massage function, ambient lighting, a 4D surround sound system, and more. The electric SUV from Mercedes has a claimed range of up to 600 kilometers, once fully charged.