Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister, on Wednesday addressed a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. While addressing a poll rally, he took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan chief minister face Tejashwi Yadav, saying there was “no seat vacant" in politics. Nitish Kumar remains the chief minister in Bihar while Narendra Modi continues as the prime minister at the Centre, he asserted.

Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate folk singer Maithili Thakur, who is contesting from the Alinagar seat. Here Are The Highlights Of His Speech - CM ya PM koi seat khali nahi hai. Yahan Nitish Kumar hain, wahan PM Modi hain (Be it PM or CM, no seat is vacant. Here is Nitish and there Narendra Modi), he in a pointed response to speculation over leadership ambitions within the opposition.

- Lalu ji (RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav) wants to make his son Bihar CM, and Sonia ji her son PM, but both posts are not vacant, Shah added. #WATCH | Darbhanga | #BiharElection2025 | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...Did Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi do anything for the development of Bihar?...Who was involved in the fodder scam, land for jobs scam?...From 2004 to 2014, the Congress party was involved in scams… pic.twitter.com/Rx4JbeTUUn — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025 - The Union Home Minister said we gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress, he asked. - "For years, Lord Ram lived in a tent. TMC, BJP, and Samajwadi Party, nobody let the Ram Temple be built. When PM Modi came to power, he built the Ram Temple. Ram Temple has been built, now it's turn for temple of Goddess Sita to be constructed in Mithila, all places she visited will be connected to Ram circuit," he promised.

- "Did Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi do anything for the development of Bihar? Who was involved in the fodder scam, land for jobs scam?... From 2004 to 2014, the Congress party was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crores. Should these corrupt leaders be brought to power?" he asked. (With ANI inputs)