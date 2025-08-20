Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a wide range of development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar’s Gaya at around 10 AM on August 22. PM Modi will inaugurate several infrastructure projects like the Aunta-Simaria bridge and the Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama section, and will lay the foundation stone for new services aimed at improving the health, power supply and development in the poll-bound state.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate key development projects in West Bengal at around 4 PM on August 22. He will flag off metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata at around 4:15 PM and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back, news agency ANI reported. Moreover, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Kolkata.

With the aim of boosting rail connectivity in Bihar, PM Modi is set to flag off two new trains. The Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express Train will be flagged off from Gaya on August 22, aimed at improving passenger experience with modern facilities, comfort and safety. Additionally, the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma will be inaugurated to boost tourism in key Buddhist sites in Bihar.

- Giving a direct boost to connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed 8.15 km-long Aunta-Simaria bridge on NH-31, including the 1.86 km-long six-lane bridge on the river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore. The new six-lane bridge will improve connectivity by reducing the distance between north and south Bihar by over 150 km and preventing traffic congestion.

- PM Modi will also inaugurate the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama section of NH-31, aiming to ease congestion, reduce travel time and ensure smooth movement of passengers and freight. The four-lane section is built at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore. - Work on the Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar has been completed to improve connectivity in rural areas and provide new economic opportunities to the local population. - In a bid to strengthen power infrastructure in Bihar and meet the growing electricity demands, PM Modi will inaugurate Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660x1 MW) worth over Rs 6,000 crore. - He will also inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Muzaffarpur. The centre is equipped with modern facilities such as Oncology OPD, ICU, HDU, operation theatres and blood bank. It will provide cancer treatment to patients in Bihar and neighbouring regions.