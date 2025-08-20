Vice President Polls: The NDA candidate for the Vice President post, CP Radhakrishnan, filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Wednesday. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the occasion.

Radhakrishnan filed his nomination in the presence of about 20 proposers and 20 supporters. Earlier today, he paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises.

Opposition, INDIA bloc pit former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy against Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential election. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced his name, calling the election for the country’s second-highest Constitutional office as an 'ideological battle'.

Who Is Radhakrishnan?

Radhakrishnan is not an unknown name in the political circle. He has been a Member of Parliament and as Governor of several states before being picked for the role of Vice President of India.