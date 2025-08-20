- By Yashashvi Tak
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Delhi CM Attacked: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing, ‘Jan Sunwai’, at her residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday. Delhi Police apprehended one person in connection with the attack, who identified himself as Rajesh Khimji Sakriya from Rajkot, Gujarat. Authorities are verifying the accuracy of his name and address, and his documents are currently under review.
"One person apprehended and taken to Civil Lines Police Station in connection with attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence," Delhi Police said in a statement.
In a statement the Chief Minister's office said, "A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned."
- 04:26 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked Live News: Rajesh Khimji Sakriya Booked Under BNS 109(1) For Attempted Murder Of Delhi CM
A case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed against Rajesh Khimji Sakriya for attempting to murder Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. CCTV footage reveals a 24-hour premeditated plan. Rajesh, who arrived from Rajkot, is in police custody, with the IB and Special Cell currently interrogating him.,
- 01:52 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Mother Appeals for Forgiveness, ‘My Son Acted Out Of Love For Dogs’
Bhanuben, mother of Rajesh Khimji who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, said her son acted out of love for dogs and appealed for forgiveness, explaining they are poor people. She shared that Rajesh, a devotee of Mahadev and a rickshaw driver with a family, was deeply upset after seeing videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi, which led him to travel there from Ujjain.
"My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that we are poor people, my son should be forgiven. He is a devotee of Mahadev. He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi. Yesterday, his father called him to ask when he was coming back. He told his father that he is in Delhi regarding the dogs. After saying this, he hung up the phone. He was agitated after he saw a video on social media showing dogs in Delhi being taken away. He did not eat after seeing those videos. He drives a rickshaw, and has a wife and son," she said.
- 12:26 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: ‘Not an Ordinary Attack, It Was Driven By Hatred’, Kapil Mishra On Assault Attempt
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra called the incident a deeply hateful and pre-planned attack, suggesting the involvement of more people in the conspiracy.
He said, "This is not an ordinary attack. This is an attack filled with deep hatred. It seems that the man had come with really bad intentions...We had never seen such an attack in Delhi politics...The man first did a recce, shot videos and then hatched a conspiracy. He could not have been alone, there must be more people involved. Delhi Police are investigating this...CM is not going to be demotivated by such attacks...",
- 12:22 PM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: ‘He Came to Attack, Not To Petition’: Sirsa Details Shocking Attack Attempt On Delhi CM
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the attacker had been conducting a recce for the past 24 hours and had no Jan Sunvai papers, indicating a clear intent to harm. He assured that the CM is stable, and government work, including Jan Sunvai, will continue without disruption.
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The CM is stable. The attacker was doing a recce for the last 24 hours. He had been to Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence too. He had shot videos there as well...It is very clear that he had come with the intent to attack; he had no Jan Sunvai papers in his hand. Videos from yesterday were found on his phone. His intent to attack is clear...Jan Sunvai will continue...Works for Delhi will go on...Delhi CM will work like a lion..."
- 11:40 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Rajesh Khimji Sakriya’s Neighbor Describes Rajesh Khimji As Simple, Generous And Animal Lover
Rajesh Khimji Sakriya 's neighbour, Sureshbhai, said, "I have known him for the last 5-6 years. He is a simple and generous man who has a love for animals."
- 11:30 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Delhi CM Attacker Rajesh Khimji Sakriya’s Mother Says He Was Upset Over Stray Dog Roundup
The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been identified as Rajesh Khimji Sakriya, a native of Rajkot, Gujarat. Delhi Police contacted his family, and his mother, Bhanu, told NDTV that Rajesh is a dog lover who was distressed by the Supreme Court’s recent order to round up stray dogs in Delhi NCR and relocate them to shelters.,
- 11:11 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Former CM Kejriwal Condemns Assault On Rekha Gupta, Calls For Strict Action
AAP leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tweeted, "The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. Difference of opinion and protest is acceptable in a democratic system, but there can be no place for violence. I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the Chief Minister is completely safe and healthy.",
- 11:07 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Law And Order Crisis At CM’s Doorstep, Says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed concern over the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, calling it a serious law and order failure. She questioned the Home Ministry’s accountability, saying if the CM isn’t safe, how can ordinary citizens be?
"We have seen past incidents where the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faced these kinds of attacks. At that time, the BJP used to celebrate those attacks. Law and order challenge has entered the doorstep of the sitting CM of the capital of this country. It is extremely worrisome and questions need to be raised to the Home Ministry since Delhi Police & the law and order come under them...How are the citizens of Delhi safe if the CM herself is unsafe?...I am hoping that the Home Ministry will finally wake up to the cause being made by the citizens of Delhi," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.,
- 10:55 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Accused Identifies As Rajesh Khimji From Rajkot; Delhi Police Verify Details
Delhi Police said that the accused is identifying himself as Rajesh Khimji and claims to be from Rajkot, Gujarat. Authorities are verifying the accuracy of his name and address, and his documents are currently under review.,
- 10:52 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: K.C. Venugopal Blames Home Ministry For Security Lapse In CM Attack
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said, "It is the failure of the Home Ministry. It should be investigated properly.",
- 10:50 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Accused Took Advantage of CM’s Public Interaction, BJP MP Praveen Says
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal reached the CM residence and said, "...She goes among the public while speaking with them. So, he (accused) took advantage of that...CM is stable. She will work as usual. There is no need to worry. A police investigation is underway.",
- 10:47 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: AAP Leader Anurag Calls For Justice, Condemns Violence Against Delhi CM
AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said, "AAP strongly condemns all such attacks. An attack like that on the Delhi CM has no place in democracy...There can never be a place for violence in democracy. We hope that CM Rekha Gupta is absolutely safe. We demand Delhi Police to give the strictest punishment to the accused. AAP condemns this in the strongest terms...",
- 10:27 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Condemns Violence, Calls BJP ‘Mother Of Violence’
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari condemned the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, stating that violence has no place in politics. He also took a dig at the BJP, calling it the "mother of violence," and questioned whether the incident was genuine or orchestrated.
He says, "This is very sad; there is no place for violence in politics... But the BJP is the mother of violence... People are angry with the BJP. Whoever did this should be investigated. But, as the BJP used to say, when Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, they would claim that he himself had done it. So now you have to see for yourself whether this was an accident or they got it done. But I want to make one thing clear: if this attack has happened, then I definitely condemn it and want action to be taken against the culprit.",
- 10:24 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Sachdeva Refutes Slap, Stone-Throwing Claims; Confirms Minor Injury To CM
Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said, "During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs.",
- 10:22 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: ‘No Place For Violence In Democracy’, Atishi On Attack Against Delhi CM
Delhi LoP and AAP leader Atishi tweets, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe.",
- 10:14 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Alleges Political Conspiracy Behind Attack On CM
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I strongly condemn the attack on the CM during Jan Sunvai. She worries for Delhi day and night. This is a conspiracy by rivals, they can't tolerate that a CM remains amid the public for hours, that she meets people at her residence. So, there seems to be a political conspiracy behind this. Delhi Police is investigating this. All facts will come out.",
- 10:03 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: ‘Rekha Ji Was in Shock’, Eyewitness Describes Moment Of Attack
“She (Rekha Gupta) was listening to the programme when the incident happened. We heard noise coming from behind, and by the time we turned around, the police had taken the attacker away. So yes, the attack did happen, and Rekha ji was completely in shock,” eyewitness said. ,
- 10:00 AM, 20 Aug 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked LIVE News: ‘No One Is Safe in Delhi’, Delhi Congress Chief Slams Law And Order After Attack
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said, “Those responsible must face strict punishment, but this also shows that no one is safe in Delhi, not just women, but anyone. The kind of behaviour and tragic incident Rekha has faced must be strongly condemned. I want to warn that it is time to wake up, and Delhi’s laws and women’s safety must be prioritised.”,