01:52 PM, 20 Aug 2025

Bhanuben, mother of Rajesh Khimji who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, said her son acted out of love for dogs and appealed for forgiveness, explaining they are poor people. She shared that Rajesh, a devotee of Mahadev and a rickshaw driver with a family, was deeply upset after seeing videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi, which led him to travel there from Ujjain.

"My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that we are poor people, my son should be forgiven. He is a devotee of Mahadev. He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi. Yesterday, his father called him to ask when he was coming back. He told his father that he is in Delhi regarding the dogs. After saying this, he hung up the phone. He was agitated after he saw a video on social media showing dogs in Delhi being taken away. He did not eat after seeing those videos. He drives a rickshaw, and has a wife and son," she said.