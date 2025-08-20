- By Aditya Jha
Retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the INDIA bloc for nominating him as the joint Opposition candidate for the Vice Presidential election and appealed to all Members of Parliament to support his candidature. "Thank you for projecting me as a candidate on behalf of the INDIA Alliance. But for (sic) you, it would not have been possible...As a candidate, I would humbly request and appeal to all the Parliamentarians to support my candidature," Reddy told reporters here.
"I am very, very happy. Thank you," he added. When asked about him and his competition being from southern India, Reddy said that "south, north, east, west" doesn't matter since both - him and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan - were Indian nationals. "It is the Parliamentarians who elect the Vice President. Political parties may sponsor the candidates. There is only one citizenship in this country. CP Radhakrishnan and I are Indian nationals. Whether it is South, North, East, or West, nothing matters," Reddy said.
The retired judge, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, was welcomed by the INDIA bloc MPs. The INDIA bloc announced retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its Vice Presidential candidate earlier in the day, terming the election an "ideological fight" against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The opposition leaders said their choice of candidate is meant to defend constitutional values.
The announcement also received backing from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Earlier in the day, Kharge said Reddy would file his nomination on August 21. Reddy, who served as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court in 2007, retired in July 2011. He will contest against the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan. The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with counting on the same day.