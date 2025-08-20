Internet services have been suspended in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours after public outrage over the death of a 19-year-old teacher grew stronger on Tuesday. In the wake of growing unrest, the Haryana government issued an order to stop mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services.

19-year-old Manisha went missing on August 11 after she purportedly went to inquire about admission in a nursing college. Her body was found in a field in Bhiwandi on August 13.

People protesting blocked key roads in the district as opposition parties, including Congress, demand a CBI investigation into the case.

According to a report by PTI, the internet suspension order did not mention the death of the teacher; sources said the order was issued in the wake of growing public unrest over the case. Issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, the order said that internet suspension will be in force from 11 am on August 19 till 11 am on August 21. "It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani & Charkhi Dadri vide their requests dated August 19 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquillity in the district Bhiwani & Charkhi Dadri... This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," the order read.

The order further mentioned that internet service and bulk SMS facility can be used to spread misinformation and inflammatory content through social media to disrupt peace.

The investigation in the case has taken a turn after a suicide note was discovered in Manisha's bag on Monday, found near her body.