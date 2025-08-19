The central government is reportedly planning to table bills in Lok Sabha on August 20 to provide a legal framework and conditions for removal of prime ministers and chief ministers if they get arrested on criminal charges, reported PTI. The three bills reportedly suggest that the prime minister, chief minister, or any top minister will lose their chair if they remain in custody for more than 30 days for the offenses that have a provision for jail for more than five years, reported the Deccan Herald. However, the bill further states that they will be able to get the post back after being released from custody.

The bill is being introduced reportedly to provide removal of prime minister, chief ministers, and cabinet ministers a legal framework. “A Minister, who is facing allegations of serious criminal offences, arrested and detained in custody, may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality and principles of good governance and eventually diminish the constitutional trust reposed by people in him,” the bill stated, reported the Deccan Herald.

The bill is also being introduced to set a high moral ground for the public representatives so that they can set examples if charged with serious charges. "It is expected that the character and conduct of Ministers holding the office should be beyond any ray of suspicion," the bill added.

In a separate news, the union cabinet on Tuesday cleared a bill to regulate online gaming, and it is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, reported PTI, citing sources. The bill raises concerns over addiction and fraud associated with online gaming and is expected to bring the gaming industry under a legal framework. It is also expected to bring provisions for severe penalty and punishment in case of violations of the rules.