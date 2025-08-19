In a significant boost to healthcare services in Arwal district, cesarean operations are now being conducted at Sadar Hospital itself, eliminating the need for patients to travel outside the district. The hospital recently appointed three surgeons, enabling the long-closed modern operating theatre to become fully functional.

In July, the hospital successfully performed 11 cesarean operations, including two conducted at night. In August, six surgeries have already been completed, with two night procedures. The operation theatre, equipped with all necessary facilities, was established for Rs 1.5 crore.

Previously, due to a shortage of surgeons, financially disadvantaged patients were referred to Patna for cesarean operations, often facing charges of Rs 25,000–30,000 at private nursing homes. With the resumption of surgeries at Sadar Hospital, patients no longer face this burden.

Deputy Superintendent Dr Raman Aryabhatta confirmed that with the deployment of three surgeons, the hospital now offers surgery facilities for cesarean, hydrocele, hernia, and other operations. Patients are also provided free meals and medicines during their stay.

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Here How To Apply For Customer Service Association At repcobank.com, Exam Details & Direct Link

This development marks a major step in improving accessible and affordable healthcare for residents of the Arwal district.