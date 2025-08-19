IBPS Recruitment 2025 Notification: The notification for the recruitment of the Customer Service Associates (Clerk) under the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 has been announced by the REPCO Bank on their official website. Interested and eligible students can visit the official website and register themselves for the recruitment.

IBPS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Registration The online process for the registration of the Customer Service Associates (Clerk) began on August 18, 2025 at repcobank.com. Interested candidates can submit their application forms within the deadline of September 8, 2025. Also, students must keep a close check on their official website to stay updated with the latest information.

IBPS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Crucial Dates Event Name Crucial Date Online registration commence August 18, 2025 Online registration conclude September 8, 2025 Call letter download 7 to 10 days prior examination Exam Dates November 2025 (Tentative) The candidates must have to pay an online fee for the completion of the online application form. Those students who belong to the SC, ST PwD, and Ex-Services categories, have to pay Rs 500 whereas those students who belong to the General and other categories, they have to pay Rs 900 as the online registration fee. Also Read: CAT 2025: Complete Guide To Top Colleges, Eligibility And Other Details

IBPS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Examination Pattern Test Selection Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration Reasoning 40 40 25 minutes English Language 40 40 25 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 25 minutes General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 40 25 minutes Total Marks 200 200 120 minutes The age limit for the candidates is around 21 to 28 years and according to the government norms age relaxation will be provided to several candidates. Steps to check IBPS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Step 1. Students must visit the official website at repcobank.com to check the notification.