RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon officially declare the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Examination on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Graduate Level Examination will check their results online when released. Students must keep their login details like user ID and password ready to check results online.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025 and the candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key within the deadline till July 6, 2025, with an online fee of ₹50 plus applicable bank charges for each objection raised. The students are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared soon on the regional website.

The computer-based examination was conducted by the RRB from June 5, 2025 to June 24, 2025 in online mode. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate question paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used in this examination whereas 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.

This recruitment drive conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), aims to fill up 8113 graduate-level vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of posts, 1736 vacancies are reserved for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies are for Station Master, 3144 vacancies are for Goods Train Manager whereas 1507 vacancies are reserved for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist.

Steps to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025:

Step 1: The students must visit the regional RRB website to check their results.

Step 2: There will be a link for the 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result' on the homepage.;

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen where students have to fill in their login credentials such as roll number and birth date.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and your RRB NTPC CB 1 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: If your roll number is on the list, you have been shortlisted for the next stage and save it for future reference.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Details mentioned on Result

The students must verify these crucial details that will be mentioned on the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Scorecard 2025. Check details here:

1. Candidate’s name

2. Roll number

3. Registration number

4. Raw score

5 Pro-rated score

6. Normalised marks

7. Qualifying status

