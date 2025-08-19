ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has officially released the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for September 2025 examination on their official website. Those candidates who are appearing for the Inter or Final examination will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of ICAI at icai.org . The students will be required to enter their login details such as application number and date of birth.

The admit card has been released for intermediate and final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. According to the official schedule shared by the ICAI, the final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and the examination for Group 2 will be conducted on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The intermediate course examination for Group 1 will take place on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025 and Group 2 will take place on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025. The foundation course examination will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

Important: No examination will be conducted on 5th September 2025 (Friday) on account of Milad – un - Nabi, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday. The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to stay updated.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 Steps to download

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org to download the admit cards.

Step 2. There will be a link for students to login and a new page will open.

Step 3. Now click on ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 links for Final, Inter exams available on the home page.

Step 4. A new page will open on the screen where students will have to enter their login credentials.

Step 5. Submit to proceed and your ICAI CA 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Check the admit card and download it for the day of examination.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on hall ticket

The ICAI CA September 2025 session admit card is now available for download on the official website of the ICAI. It must be noted that the hall ticket is compulsory for all the students to carry to the exam centre. Check Details here: