Rajasthan PTET 2025 Result: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has officially declared the Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results on their official website on Monday, August 18, 2025. Those students who have participated in the counselling process of the Rajasthan PTET 2025 will be able to access their seat allotment status by visiting the official website of the VMOU.

Those students who are seeking admission into four year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed and 2 year B.Ed courses and programs can check and download the seat allotment order from the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in . Also, for further updates, students are advised to keep a close check on the VMOU official website.

Next Steps After Seat Allotment:

Those students who have been allotted a seat must complete the following procedure within the deadline to secure their admission:

1. Students must pay the online Admission Fee (Rs. 22,000) through online banking or e-Mitra by August 23, 2025.

2. Students must report physically to their allotted colleges or institutes with necessary documents before August 25, 2025.

Failure to complete the online fee payment and physical reporting to the allotted institutes within the given period of deadline otherwise it might result in the cancellation of the allotted seat. The candidates are advised to complete the following admission procedure promptly to avoid losing their seats.