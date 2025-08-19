Complete Guide for CAT 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is considered as one of the toughest national-level entrance competitive exams in India. This examination is conducted for those candidates seeking admission into MBA and other Management programmes and courses that are offered by a well-known Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and several other top business schools that are non-IIMs. In 2025, the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be administered by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK).

The students must go through the eligibility criteria published by the IIMs before applying for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. The eligibility criteria ensure that only qualified candidates will get an opportunity to appear for the examination. There is no age limit for taking the CAT examination, you must attain the eligibility criteria.

1. The candidates must have completed their Bachelor’s degree from a well-known and recognised University with 50% marks or CGPA, this is for those students who belong to the General category.

2. The candidates who are currently in the final year of Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications examination, those students who are waiting for their results to be released soon are eligible to apply for it.

3. The candidates must complete their Bachelor’s degree with at least 45% marks or its equivalent CGPA from a well-known University or College, this is for those students who belong to the SC, ST, and PwD categories.

4. The candidate’s percentage of marks will be based on the standard practices of the University or Institution. Candidates's grades and percentage will be converted into percentages.

5. IIMs also have several eligibility criteria at several phases of the selection process. The candidates must understand that meeting the minimal eligibility criteria not only guarantee consideration for shortlisting by Indian Institute of Managements.

List of 10 IIMs Offering Admission through the CAT 2025:

There are several IIMs institutions across the country who accept CAT scores and give admission into various MBA and PGDM programs and courses. Check out the list of the 10 IIMs Offering Admission through the CAT 2025: