The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has officially declared CP Radhakrishnan as a nominee for the next vice presidential election, he is a leader of BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party. The former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's had already resigned from his position. The election for the Vice-OPresident will take place on September 9, 2025. CP Radhakrishnan is currently serving the position of the governor of Maharashtra.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is the full name of CP Radhakrishnan. He was born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu into Kongu Vellalar Gounder. Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. CP Radhakrishnan completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the prestigious Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu's V. O. Chidambaram College. Along with his academic excellence, he was a college-level table-tennis champion which showcases his diverse range of interests from a young age. His career journey from a BBA graduate to becoming Maharashtra's Governor is inspiring for many individuals.

His Career Beginnings: CP Radhakrishnan started his career by participating in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and RSSb at a young age of just 17. The beginning of his political career began in the year 1974, when he was first elected to be a part of the state executive committee which marked his beginning of the political career.

His Political Journey: Initially, CP Radhakrishnan gained attention as a two-term member of Parliament who won the elections in 1998 and in 1999 he represented Coimbatore in the Lok Sabha. In the year 1998, he became one of those candidates who won in Tamil Nadu despite the party’s alliance with the AIADMK, which marked a significant milestone in his political journey. He was also part of the Standing Committee on Textiles during his time in the state and participated in committees on finance and public sector undertakings.

CP Radhakrishnan was the member of the Indian legislative delegation to the UN General Assembly, where he mentioned disaster assistance and humanitarian coordination. He served as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu from 2004 to 2007. During his tenure, he embarked on a 19,000-kilometer, 93-day 'Ratha Yatra' to promote social and environmental problems for which he received a lot of appreciation.

Administration and Governor: CP Radhkrishnan was selected as the Governor of Jharkhand by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in February 2023. During his tenure he visited 24 districts to interact with the local leaders and residents there. In July 2024, he held the position of the Governor of Maharashtra. He was also appointed as the governor of Telangana and lieutenant governor of Puducherry at about the same time between the time period till July 2024.