- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
In a major decision benefiting candidates appearing for competitive examinations, the Bihar government has fixed the examination fee at just Rs 100 for all state-level recruitment exams. The proposal was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. No fee will be charged for the main examination.
Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet, Dr S Siddharth, informed that various commissions, including the Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Bihar Police Service Commission and the Central Constable Selection Council, conduct such recruitment exams. Lakhs of aspirants are expected to benefit from the move.
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote And Regulate E-Sports
The cabinet has also approved an increase in the award money for teachers selected under the Teacher Award scheme. The prize amount has been raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. Last year, 42 teachers were honoured, while this year’s selection is yet to be made.
To strengthen tourism infrastructure, the government has cleared proposals for two five-star hotels in Rajgir and a five-star resort at the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum complex in Vaishali, both under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Land has already been identified for the projects.
Ten acres near the Rajgir fair ground have been earmarked for the hotels, while 10 acres within the 75-acre Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum complex will be allotted for the resort. The properties will be built on lease by private investors. Officials said the projects will generate employment opportunities and boost local economic activities.
ALSO READ: Lucknow News: LDA To Auction Over 200 Plots Worth Rs 500 Cr; Encroachment Issues Reported In Gomtinagar, Jankipuram
The cabinet also approved proposals for two major road projects. The Salepur-Narsanda-Talmer-Karauta road, connecting Patna to Rajgir, will be expanded to four lanes for Rs 539.19 crore. Another four-lane road, including a Road Over Bridge (ROB), will be built over a 7.4 km stretch from Kubri-Jaitipur-Fatehpur Indo Hooke Hotel to the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 363.99 crore.
In total, 16 proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting.