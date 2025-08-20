The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will conduct an online auction on Wednesday for over 200 plots across the city, including those in Gomtinagar, Jankipuram, Transport Nagar, Nehru Enclave, Ratankhand, and Sharda Nagar. The combined value of these plots is estimated at more than Rs 500 crore.

However, the process has already run into controversy. More than 20 plots have been withdrawn from the auction after claimants arrived at the LDA office with registered ownership documents. Sources admit that several plots listed as "vacant" already have houses, shops, boundary walls, or half-constructed buildings on them.

The maximum number of encroachment cases has been reported from Gomtinagar and Jankipuram schemes, where demand for residential and commercial property remains high. In localities like Vibhutikhand, Vinamr Khand, Vastu Khand, Viraj Khand, Vineet Khand, and Vikalp Khand, plots earmarked for auction were found occupied. Similar cases were reported in Sectors G and H of Jankipuram.

On Tuesday, a claimant from Transport Nagar, Pradeep Kumar, objected to the auction after presenting the registry of his plot, terming the auction “illegal.” Investigations into such complaints are underway.

Officials from the electricity department also confirmed irregularities. During a spot inspection in Vinamr Khand, Gomtinagar, they found houses constructed on plots 2/266 and 1/275, and similar encroachment on plot 2/150 in Viraj Khand.

Questions are being raised over why disputed and encroached properties were listed for auction in the first place. Critics allege negligence by LDA officials, pointing to mismatches between records and ground realities. Allegations also persist that land meant for community use, and even parts of the green belt in Jankipuram, have been sold off.