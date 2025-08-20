Illegal constructions in the state capital continue to flourish despite repeated sealing drives and demolition orders. In Khurram Nagar, a shopping complex has remained incomplete for eight years, yet construction activities persist in violation of orders. The High Court has taken serious note of the matter and directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to submit the names of officers and employees responsible for failing to act, allowing the illegal complex to expand.

On August 4, LDA junior engineer Dinesh Kumar lodged an FIR at PGI police station against five people accused of restarting construction at a sealed complex in Havetmau Mavaiya. According to him, the property had earlier been sealed due to deficiencies, but construction resumed secretly. Similar incidents of breaking seals and continuing construction have been reported in Gomti Nagar and Jankipuram.

In Hazratganj, a property on Mirabai Marg was sealed during the construction of its first floor, but it has since expanded to three floors with shutters installed in shops, all while officially sealed. In Kaiserbagh, near Shubham Cinema on Queenton Road, sealed illegal reconstruction was discovered again on February 24, when slabs were being laid on the ground floor. Though the zonal officer ordered it sealed again, the police did not register the complaint.

Cases of illegal commercial buildings have also been reported in the Chowk area, where construction was underway without an approved map, and in Mohanlalganj, where the divisional commissioner himself caught an illegal site. Despite repeated violations, disciplinary action remains weak, zonal officers have not been suspended, and junior engineers are reinstated within months.