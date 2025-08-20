- By Shailvee Tiwari
Mumbai Heavy Rainfall Viral Video: When life gives you flooded streets, some kids in Mumbai decided to turn them into a playground! While most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, are battling heavy rains, waterlogged streets, and flooded homes, these little ones found a way to have fun despite the chaos. A video going viral online shows a group of kids enjoying a full-on swimming session in front of what looks like a mall.
Mumbai is currently facing severe rain-related problems. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the city. Local trains and services have been halted, and the government has shut down schools, colleges, and offices for safety. The heavy rains are caused by a “low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal” combined with “strengthened monsoon winds.”
The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user ‘AbsoluteVish,’ quickly caught attention. The post read, “Kids enjoying swimming outside Oberoi mall. Massive Mumbai Rains but let's thank our municipality for the year-to-year hard work they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a Mumbai Waterpark.” The video has now gone viral, with netizens reacting to the carefree spirit of these young swimmers amidst the rain chaos.
Watch The Viral Video:
Kids enjoying the swimming 🥽 outside oberoi mall. Massive Mumbai Rains 😨 but let's thank our municipality for the year to year hardwork they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a mumbai Waterpark#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #Rain pic.twitter.com/skFiSYevMr— Vishvendra (@AbsoluteVish) August 19, 2025
"No need to be sarcastic... Mumbai ran smoothly despite 3 days of continuous rain till yesterday... The amount of rain was overwhelming... On 14th July, NYC was flooded in 2 hrs of rain," a user wrote. "Mumbai is drowning. No one is mocking the city's poor infrastructure like how they mocked Bengaluru. Corruption at its peak," a second user wrote.
"From where, these amateur swimmers pop up like frogs?" a third user added. "Let's thank Penguin and daddy for ensuring we have public swimming pools in Mumbai," added another user.