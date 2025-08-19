Mumbai Spider-Man Viral Video: When Mumbai was drowning in rainwater, an unexpected superhero stepped in to grab everyone’s attention. In the middle of flooded streets in Bhiwandi, a man dressed as Spider-Man was spotted cleaning the waterlogged roads with a mop in hand, a scene that quickly went viral online. For the past three days, heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Roads have turned into rivers, traffic has been paralysed, and shopkeepers in places like Teen Batti Naka vegetable market have faced big losses as floodwater entered markets and streets.

Amid this chaos, locals were stunned to see someone dressed as Spider-Man wading into the water. In the viral video, he can be seen mopping water off the road and even removing a garbage bag that was blocking the drain. The clip, shared on Instagram with the caption “Bahoutpaanikhalikarna h abhi”, has left people both amused and impressed.

The video shared on Instagram by the handle 'shaddyman98' a few hours ago received 126k views from people. Online users were quick to react to the viral video. One user wrote. "Spiderman Mumbai ko bachane ke mission pr." "Spidey, terepe puri Mumbai depend hai, bacha le re baba," a second user wrote. "Spiderman: way to home in water," a third user wrote humorously. "Real Spiderman of Mumbai," a fourth user added. "When it will be asked in history what Bhiwandi has, I will write Spiderman," added a fifth user. "Now I can proudly say that Speedy is a social influencer," added another user. "Pura khalikarkejanaspidy," another user added.