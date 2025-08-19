- By Shailvee Tiwari
Sachia Vickery OnlyFans Viral News: Tennis player Sachia Vickery is in the spotlight not just for her game but also for her bold career choice. While preparing for the US Open qualifiers in New York, the American athlete spoke openly about running an OnlyFans account alongside her tennis career. Vickery, who has been a pro since 2011 and once ranked world No.73, said she never thought she would join the platform. But things changed quickly. “Initially no but I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me … it’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it,” she shared during an Instagram Q&A.
Her Q&A also grabbed attention for another reason: her dating policy. When a fan asked about her love life, Vickery replied, “I no longer date for free due to the behaviour of men. I now require a pre-date deposit. Send me 1,000, and we can make it happen. My Cash App is $Sachiavick.”
Vickery joined OnlyFans in January 2025 and said she was blown away by the results. “I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life. Because of the amount I made there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook, really,” she admitted. The 29-year-old called the platform “empowering” and said it gives her a steady income during tough times. She is now focused on balancing both worlds, her tennis career and her journey on OnlyFans.
As she plays in the US Open qualifiers, Vickery is showing the world that she can chase her dreams and make her own rules at the same time.