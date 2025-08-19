Bengaluru Woman Viral Video: In the busy streets of Bengaluru, a young woman named Safura is winning hearts with her determination and cheerful spirit. She drives an autorickshaw for a living, and a recent video of her inspiring journey has gone viral online, leaving viewers both surprised and impressed. The story came to light when Tamanna Tanweer, struggling to book a cab through Uber, Ola, or Rapido, happened to board Safura’s auto. Curious to see a young woman behind the wheel, she began a conversation and recorded it, later sharing the video on social media.

When asked about her decision, Safura explained that driving has always been her passion. “I love driving any vehicle. Car, auto, bike, anything I can drive,” she said. However, she did not have the budget to buy a car, so she decided to start with what she could afford. “It’s just that I can buy an auto in my budget. So I don’t have the budget for buying a Swift car. So I thought I would go with the auto first. Then we’ll see in the future if I can buy or not.”

For Safura, this profession is not just working; it’s something she truly enjoys. “Whatever I am doing, I am not feeling ‘Oh, it’s a Monday. I have to go to work. I am enjoying every single day, and I’m happy. I’m full of energy,” she said with a smile.

The post shared just a day ago has now crossed over 9 lakh views, with people online applauding the young auto driver's courage, positivity, and inspiring attitude. "So super proud I have goosebumps, god bless her with all the abundance and an amazing life," a user wrote. "Love her energy and hats off to her for breaking stereotypes. About 6 years ago, I got picked up by a female auto driver at Chennai railway station. She was the sole provider for her family and told me how she got her daughters married riding her auto; she owned what she did and took pride in it," a second user added.