For years, Gen Z and Gen Alpha have been throwing around words that often confused everyone else. Terms like Skibidi, Delulu, or Tradwife sounded like made-up nonsense to older generations. But things have changed. These once gibberish words are now officially part of the Cambridge Dictionary, with proper definitions to back them up.

Over the past year, Cambridge Dictionary added 6,000 new words to its online edition, and these internet-born slang terms are part of the update. The change highlights how internet culture is reshaping the English language in ways we never imagined. Colin McIntosh, the dictionary’s lexical program manager, told CNN, “We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power. Internet culture is changing the English language, and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary.”

What These Words Actually Mean?

Let’s break down what these new entries mean:

Skibidi – This word can mean “cool” or “bad,” or sometimes it’s just used as a joke without a real meaning. It became famous thanks to the viral animated YouTube series Skibidi Toilet.

Delulu – Short for “delusional,” it refers to believing things that aren’t real, usually because you want to believe them.

Tradwife – A simple abbreviation of “traditional wife,” describing a woman who embraces conventional roles in marriage.

ALSO READ: Has Sydney Sweeney Promised To Go Naked If Buffalo Bills Win Super Bowl 2025? Viral Rumour Sparks Buzz

Watch The Post:

lmfao I can’t believe this they’ve just announced they’re adding the word ‘skibidi’ to the official Cambridge Dictionary 😭 what timeline is this??? pic.twitter.com/woA6lKFltN — poopernoodle (@poopernoodle) August 18, 2025

Internet Reacts

The moment these words were officially added, online users had strong reactions. Many found it hilarious or even strange that such slang became 'dictionary-approved.' At the same time, others welcomed the change, reminding everyone that this is exactly how new words enter the language.