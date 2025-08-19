Food Influencers Viral Video : What was supposed to be a fun food review nearly ended in tragedy when a car suddenly rammed into a restaurant, shocking diners and leaving two influencers shaken. The dramatic moment was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. Houston-based content creator Nina Santiago, better known as NinaUnrated, was filming a food vlog with fellow influencer Patrick Blackwood on August 17 when the unexpected happened. Just as they began tasting a platter of sandwiches, an SUV came crashing through the glass front of the restaurant.

The vehicle smashed into their table, scattering food and glass everywhere. The impact threw Santiago to the ground while Blackwood quickly scrambled out of the booth to escape. Sharing the frightening clip on Instagram, Santiago wrote: “Tomorrow Is Not Promised. @cuveesculinarycreations Glass Shatters Everywhere! SUV Crashes Through Window While We Eat. Near Death Experience.”

She later posted pictures of her injuries, showing cuts on her face and wrist. Describing the ordeal, she recalled: “It hit us directly, me on his left, him on my right, as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived.” Santiago also reflected on the terrifying experience, writing: “This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you. This could’ve been our last meal.”

Watch The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @NINAUNRATED (@ninaunrated)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by @NINAUNRATED (@ninaunrated)

The video quickly spread online, leaving viewers stunned. Many expressed relief that the duo survived and filled the comments with prayers and wishes for Santiago’s recovery. The video shared on the social media platform Instagram under the username 'ninaunrated' received 7 million views in just one day. "I hate that I'm laughing, but he was loving that bite until that moment lol," a user wrote.

"I’m glad, y’all were unharmed… But so would’ve been PISSED about my food, y’all made that first and last bite look SO good," a second user added. "My goodness. Y'all good?? But what camera and tripod is that, because that’s unmovable," added a third user. "How can they interrupt a reel like that? Do you know what it's like to re-film the expression of the first bite?" added a fourth user humorously.