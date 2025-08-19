Mussoorie Viral Video: What was supposed to be a calm and cosy morning for a couple in Mussoorie quickly turned into pure chaos when an unexpected guest joined them, an adventurous monkey. The funny and slightly scary incident was captured in an Instagram reel that is now making people laugh across social media. Writer and podcaster Shunali Khullar Shroff shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “An adventurous morning involving a fat monkey at the tres’ charming and centuries-old Savoy Hotel Mussoorie.”

She explained that she had just settled on the balcony with her coffee when a monkey suddenly leaped onto it, nudged her lightly, and slipped straight inside the room. To make things worse, the door shut behind the monkey, leaving Shroff locked out on the balcony.

A hilarious tug of war then began, Shroff trying to pull the door open from outside while the monkey pulled from inside. All the while, she says she kept chanting the Hanuman Chalisa under her breath. Finally, the monkey decided to leave, but not without adding to the chaos. It carried away a packet of hide-and-seek biscuits and left a banana peel on the bed, turning the room into a complete mess.

The video has been making rounds on Instagram, and viewers can't get enough of it. The post shared two days ago received significant likes, views, and comments from users. Many found the monkey's boldness hilarious, while some shared their own encounters with mischievous monkeys in hill stations. "Thank God the cousins didn't arrive while you were on the balcony," a user wrote. "And what did the husband do? Hilarious and frightening at the same time! Happens a lot at Rishikesh, too," a second user wrote. "The same thing happened to us in Landour. Full panic mode was on," a third user wrote. "This was a bit hilarious the way he was eating the ladoo and you holding the door while he was trying from the inside to open lol," a fourth user added.