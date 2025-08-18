Influencer Couple Viral Video: What was supposed to be a dreamy escape to Puerto Rico turned into heartbreak for a young influencer couple after they missed their flight, because they trusted ChatGPT with their travel plans. Spanish TikToker Mery Caldass, who has over 100,000 followers, shared an emotional video from the airport, where she broke down in tears while her boyfriend, Alejandro Cid, tried to console her. The viral clip, which has already crossed thousands of views on TikTok, shows her wandering around the terminal crying over a visa issue that ruined their long-awaited trip.

ChatGPT Blamed For Visa Mix-Up: In the video, Caldass can be heard explaining through tears: “I always do tons of research, but I asked ChatGPT and it said no visa was needed.” The couple had planned everything for their Puerto Rico vacation but were stopped at the airport because Spanish citizens require an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) to enter, even though they don’t need a full visa.

Unfortunately, the couple didn’t double-check official government sites and relied completely on the AI tool for information. The mistake cost them their flight and their much-awaited holiday. Adding a touch of humour to her frustration, Caldass said, “I don’t trust that one anymore because sometimes I insult him. I call him a bastard, you’re useless, but inform me well … that’s his revenge.”

ALSO READ: Family’s Cab Ride From Delhi To Noida Turns Scary As Driver Tries To Run From Police In Viral Video Watch The Viral Video: Sobbing influencers blame ChatGPT for ruining a dream vacation

An influencer couple has gone viral after missing their flight to Puerto Rico — thanks, they claim, to a visa mix-up caused by ChatGPT.

Video By merycaldasshttps://t.co/9g4VPHjkZZ pic.twitter.com/grq8mhhUbX — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 14, 2025 Social Media Reacts: The emotional meltdown quickly spread online. While many sympathised with the couple and praised her ability to laugh through tears, others were critical and said they should have fact-checked before trusting AI. "Never fully rely on AI. Always check your info," a user wrote. "I would never trust AI with anything important, but I guess they could try suing Sam Altman for compensation," a second user wrote.