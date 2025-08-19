Pet Dog Viral Video: A shocking video from Bihar has left netizens furious after showing a pet dog left chained inside a train compartment in Raxaul. The furry white dog appeared confused and scared, tied to a passenger seat as the train prepared to leave for Samastipur on Monday. The train, originally scheduled to depart at 6.50 am, was delayed when passengers and railway staff scrambled to find the owner. The dog, frightened and anxious, barked and lunged at people trying to board, creating panic in the compartment.

Unable to calm the situation, railway personnel decided to vacate the entire coach and let the train continue its journey with the dog still chained inside. The incident quickly went viral after the Instagram handle of Street Dogs of Mumbai shared the clip, urging help: “If anyone from Raxaul / Samastipur / nearby NGOs or animal lovers can step in, this dog desperately needs to be rescued before something worse happens. Please spread the word and help save a life.”

The video sparked widespread outrage online, with people demanding urgent action for the dog's safety and raising concerns over both animal welfare and public safety. "Now, where is the Supreme Court? Why can't they see the pain of babies?" a user wrote. "It's sadly waiting for its master. Check CCTVs and y'all can find the owner," a second user wrote.

"Why would anyone do this with this happy dog? They make these dogs homeless and depressed! At least hand over to shelters or NGOs," a third user wrote. "That’s one of the interiors of Bihar. No NGOs will be there. N I don’t think anyone will adopt it unless the station master takes it to his home," added a fourth user.