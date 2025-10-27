In an attempt to increase the voter turnout in the assembly elections, the District Election Office in Bihar has taken a special initiative where any voter can obtain vital information about their polling station, along with its location, with a simple scan of a QR code.

“The electoral system is alert, sensitive, and proactive to every need of voters. Many voters are unaware of the location of their polling station, which leads them to not vote, especially amongst urban voters,” said District Election Officer Dr Tyagarajan SM, quoted Jagran.com.

Currently, booth information is available on the ECInet app and the dashboard of the electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, which has benefited a lot of voters. But both these platforms are very time-consuming. The incorporation of the QR codes will now allow voters to access this information within seconds.

To obtain the polling station information, voters have to enter their mobile number, EPIC number, and other details after scanning the QR code. The Election Commission is undertaking a massive outreach program so that the QR code reaches every voter. Large billboards and flexes have been installed at all Chhath ghats, outlining the benefits of these QRs. The Patna District Administration is also promoting the QR code on its official Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles. District Election Officer Dr Tyagarajan stated that after the Chhath festival, everyone's active participation in the grand festival of democracy is essential. Aware voters are the backbone of a prosperous democracy.

"A high voter turnout will further strengthen our glorious democracy. We are committed to making this celebration of democracy a joyful experience. Voters are being urged to cast their votes on November 6," he added. Punitive Action Against Acceptance Of Cash Or Gifts The administration is also taking every measure possible to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and a bribe-free election. The Election Officer said that the offering or acceptance of any reward, in cash or kind, for votes is a punishable offence and will attract strict and punitive action. Special squads and video surveillance teams have been deployed to keep a close watch.

The public can also report discrepancies pertaining to Model Code of Conduct violations, property defacement, or any other electoral malpractice using the cVIGIL app. The app allows citizens to report live incidents, ensuring the authenticity of evidence. Action is taken within 100 minutes of the complaint being lodged and the complainant can also track the progress of redressal through the app.