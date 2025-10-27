Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds. Very heavy rain is expected at isolated locations in Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chennai, while heavy rainfall is likely in Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry. Consequently, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chennai, and a yellow alert for Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry.

An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet districts, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," IMD said. For Tuesday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Tiruvallur district and a yellow alert for Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts, indicating the likelihood of continued widespread rainfall. Chennai Weather Forecast The weather office said the sky over Chennai and adjoining regions is expected to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent spells of rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 25 degree celsius.

On Oct 27, the temperature is 31 Degree Celsius with 50 percent humidity, and the sky will be generally cloudy with heavy rain, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. On Oct 28, the temperature will range from 24 to 29 Degree Celsius, and the sky will be generally cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. On Oct 29, the temperature will range from 24 to 30 Degree Celsius, and the sky will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Oct 30, the temperature will range from 25 to 32 Degree Celsius and the sky will be partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm. On Oct 31, the temperature will range from 25 to 32 Degree Celsius, and the sky will be generally cloudy with light rain. On Nov 1, the temperature will range from 26 to 33 Degree Celsius and the sky will be partly cloudy with a possibility of rain, thunderstorms, or duststorms. On Nov 2, the temperature will range from 26 to 34 Degree Celsius and the sky will be generally cloudy with light rain. Advisory Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to stay cautious, while fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions along the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has prepared motor pumps in flood-prone zones, and the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to monitor water discharge levels in major reservoirs and waterways. With the northeast monsoon gaining strength, officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and report waterlogging incidents through designated helpline numbers.

Cyclone Montha Effect The weather department stated that the system is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday morning and is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28, bringing wind speeds of 90-100 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 110 km/h.