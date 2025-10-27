Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a marginal improvement on Monday (October 27), registering at 315, a slight drop from Sunday’s 318, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app. Despite this minor dip, air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘very poor’ category, indicating only a slight recovery from Sunday but a notable decline compared to Saturday (October 25), when the AQI stood at 257 as of 5:30 am.

Neighbouring regions reflected similar trends: Noida and Ghaziabad both recorded AQI levels in the 'very poor' range, at 331 and 321 respectively. Greater Noida and Gurugram saw slight improvements, falling under the 'poor' category with readings of 288 and 244. Faridabad reported relatively better air quality, with an AQI of 198 at 6 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category, as per SAMEER data.

Area Wise AQI In Delhi According to private air pollution tracker aqi.in, Ashok Vihar recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi at 416, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. It was followed closely by Goutampuri with an AQI of 415 and Anand Vihar at 322, both reflecting very poor air conditions.

#WATCH | Visuals from Kalindi Kunj as GRAP-2 continues in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wb2XkR9GY6 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025 Other areas also reported high pollution levels, Ganeshpura (318), GTB Nagar (302), Kashmiri Gate ISBT (298), Mayur Vihar (287), Deepali (263), Anand Lok (250), and Ekta Vihar (245). The report noted that differences often arise between AQI readings from aqi.in, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and Environmental Weather Stations (EWS) due to variations in monitoring station locations, instruments, and measurement parameters. Delhi Weather Update The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain or drizzle across the Delhi-NCR region on October 27, providing a slight relief from the prevailing pollution levels. The IMD also predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 29 Degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover near 18 Degree Celsius on Monday.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 Degree Celsius, marking the lowest in October over the past two years. According to the IMD, this reading was 1.4 degrees below normal for the season. In comparison, the minimum temperature in October 2023 had dipped to 15.9 Degree Celsius, while it stood at 17.4 Degree Celsius during the same period the previous year.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".