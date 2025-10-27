Cyclonic Storm Montha: The cyclonic circulation developing over the Arabian Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm Montha within the next 48 hours, and could make landfall in Andhra Pradesh by this evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is about 620 kilometres west of Port Blair, 780 kilometres southeast of Chennai, and 830 kilometres southeast of Visakhapatnam. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone as it moves northwest.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction Week 9: Baseer Ali And Nehal Chudasama Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show; Farhana Gets Emotional Cyclonic Storm Montha To Cause Heavy Rain In THESE Staes Cyclone Montha is expected to cause heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu from October 27 to 30. In this regard, the Indian Army has been put on alert.

ALSO READ: Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Woman's Fake Post-Mortem Report Claim Adds New Twist Cyclonic Storm Montha’s Impact On North India The weather in Delhi-NCR is also expected to remain unstable for the next three days. According to the IMD, light drizzle is possible in the evening or night on October 27 and 28. In Uttar Pradesh, the weather is set to change once again. A rain alert has been issued here for the next four days, starting October 27.

Meanwhile, the impact of the cyclone in Bay of Bengal will also reach Bihar. According to IMD, light rain is expected between October 29 and 31, while some districts may experience strong winds and thunderstorms. In view of the western disturbance, there may be light rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand on October 27 after which cold is likely to increase.