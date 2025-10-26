In a major twist in the suicide case of a 28-year-old doctor in Maharashtra's Satara, a woman has claimed that the deceased doctor signed a fake post-mortem report of her daughter, who she claimed did not die a natural death.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman, identified as Bhagyashree Pachangne, has claimed that the post-mortem report of her daughter, Deepali Maruti, was made by the doctor under pressure. She has demanded a thorough investigation into her daughter's death. The doctor was found hanging at her rented accomodation with a suicide note at her palm. In police action, two accused, named in the suicide note, were arrested and were remanded.

Five big revelations Palm suicide note: The police recovered the body with a suicide note written on her palm. The note, purportedly written by the deceased doctor, accused Phaltan PSI Gopal Badne of raping her four times. Badne is reported to be a relative of her

Apart from Badne, she accused a software engineer, named Prashant Banker, of harassing her mentally. She also alleged pressure from an MP. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Arrested Techie Alleges Deceased 'Sought Sex, Marriage'; Rape Accused Cop Held | Updates Relationship with Banker: The police found out that the doctor was in a relationship with Banker, the son of her landlord. However, the relationship turned sour a few months ago. According to the police, her landlord tried to resolve the issue by seeking help from the PSI, as he knew that the police officer also hails from Beed and knew the doctor. Police vs doctor angle: The victim's cousin alleged that she was forced to make fake post-mortem reports and was often asked to make fitness certificates of patients who didn't even visit the hospital. He alleged that she was facing police and political pressure. Speaking about the issues between her and the cops, Civil surgeon Yuvraj Karape said, "Five months ago, the police had orally complained to us that the doctor was not cooperating in matters like the conduct of post-mortems. The police complained that she would keep them waiting for hours and would often tell them that odd night hours were not the time to disturb her for post-mortems. We then convinced her that ours is a 24x7 service."

Doctor's marriage proposal to techie: Prashant Banker's family has claimed that the victim came to Phaltan last month to recover from dengue and the deceased doctor treated him. ALSO READ: Satara Doctor Was In Relationship With Accused Prashant Banker, Texted Him Before Suicide: Report

During this, they exchanged numbers and started talking. About 15 days ago, the doctor proposed him for marriage, but the Banker turned it down. Banker's family said that she was tense during Diwali and when asked, she said it was work-related.

Techie's family refused arrest claims: The family even claimed that Bankar was not arrested from a Pune farmhouse but surrendered at their Phaltaon home. "We had asked him to surrender. His social media and call records have been shared with the police. My brother never called the doctor; it was she who contacted him repeatedly," his brother was quoted as saying by TOI.