Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: After being held for abetment of suicide, the techie Prashant Bankar alleged that the deceased doctor was pressuring him to marry her and maintain a physical relationship. The Satara police have arrested both the accused, named by the deceased doctor, who reportedly took her life after repeated rape by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and mental harassment by her landlord, and the alleged boyfriend, Prashant Bankar. Before she took her life in a hotel room on Thursday, the doctor wrote a suicide note on her palm, naming PSI Badane and techie Prashant Bankar. The techie was arrested on Saturday morning, while the accused police officer was caught on the same evening. The family of Bankar has refused the reports claiming that Bankar was arrested from a Pune farmhouse, claiming that he surrendered at their Phaltaon home.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Man Slits Twin Daughters' Throat After Wife Leaves Mid-Argument “We had asked him to surrender. His social media and call records have been shared with the police. My brother never called the doctor; it was she who contacted him repeatedly," his brother was quoted as saying by TOI. The suicide of the Satara doctor is riddled with several shocking revelations, entangled in claims and counter-claims. Here's what we know so far. -Doctor Lived With Accused's Family The doctor lived with the family of Prashant Bankar, and the situation began to deteriorate when she reportedly proposed to Bankar and he refused to marry her. As per Bankar's sister, reported by News18, the doctor lived with the techie’s family for the past year, paying a monthly rent of Rs 4,000.

-According to the cops, investigating the matter, the doctor was romantically involved with her landlord's son, Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, whom she named in her suicide note. -Raped Four Times By Cop Who Was Her Relative The doctor in her suicide note alleged that she was raped four times and harassed for the last five months. The accused Police Sub-Inspector hailed from Beed and was reportedly the victim's relative.

-Doctor Forced To Falsify Medical Reports The doctor also claimed that she was being forced to make fake health certificates for the accused in police cases, and many times, the accused were not even brought to the hospital. -No Action Taken Even After Multiple Complaints Investigation into the doctor's death has revealed that the doctor had written to senior officials multiple times, alleging police and political interference and about being forced to produce fitness certificates, but no action was taken.

-Police Accuse Doctor Of Non-Cooperation In response to the late doctor's complaints against police officials, the police claimed that she was uncooperative in providing fitness certificates for accused individuals brought to the Satara hospital. -Doctor Was Warned After Police Submitted Complaint After police accused the deceased doctor of non-cooperation and submitted a complaint to the Satara Civil Surgeon against the deceased, she was warned. However, the doctor reiterated her stand on the four-page statement written to the two-member committee, formed after a police complaint against the doctor. The doctor had written to the committee in August 2025.