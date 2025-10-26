- By Shibra Arshad
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Maharashtra Crime: In a very barbaric and heart-wrenching incident, an enraged man killed his daughters after a fight with his wife. In a very strange set of events, a man first quarrelled with his wife, and when she left for her parents' home, he took his 2-year-old twin daughters to forested areas and slit their throats. The man later went to the police station and confessed to filicide.
Accused Rahul Chavan, who is a resident of Washim district, was travelling with his wife and two daughters when a heated argument erupted between the couple. Chavan's wife decided to go to her parents' home and left her daughters. Chavan continued the journey with his daughters.
The incident took place in Buldhana district's Ancharwadi when Chavan murdered his daughters by slitting their throats after taking them to a forested and secluded area.
After the incident, Chavan went straight to the Washim police station and admitted to killing the children. Right after his confession, police officers hurried to the scene and found the children's bodies. The police noticed that the bodies were partly burnt, which made them think Chavan might have tried to hide evidence by setting them on fire after the murders.
But the police officials have not confirmed whether Chavan tried to burn the bodies of his daughters. The post-mortem is awaited to determine the cause of death and whether the girls were set on fire after being killed by their father.
Senior officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Manisha Kadam, and others were present at the scene as part of the initial inquiry. The police began gathering forensic samples from the area after an on-site inspection and documentation.