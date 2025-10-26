Days after promising a government job in each household, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has made yet another promise for the representatives of Bihar's Panchayati Raj system. "INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar's Panchayati Raj system," Tejashwi said in a press conference in Patna.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Mahagathbandhan CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "... People of Bihar gave them (BJP) 20 years; we are only asking for 20 months, and I have full faith in people that this time there will be a change and the government will also change.… pic.twitter.com/xzqyqFQpxQ — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2025 Also present at the press conference was Mukesh Sahani, the leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. Yadav further said, "Representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachahari (village courts) had been demanding pension benefits. We have decided that they will receive a pension. They would also enjoy a Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage."

RJD chief also said that there will be a hike in the margin of those working as part of the public distribution network, upon being elected to power. He also announced that a lump sum of Rs 5 lakh for five years will be provided interest-free to people from marginalised communities, engaged in caste-based professions, to assist them financially.

The RJD chief also highlighted the anti-incumbency in Bihar against the Nitish Kumar government. Exuding confidence, Tejashwi asserted that the people were ready to vote for a change in administration and have become ‘impatient’ with the tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"If you saw a seed of only one brand, it doesn't yield crops and turns the land barren. People of Bihar will bring about a change (in the government). We are asking the people of Bihar to give us merely 20 months. I have complete faith in the people of Bihar, in my constituents, that there will be a change. Mahagathbandhan will form the government, and together we will work to build a new Bihar," he added.

Earlier, the Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face for the Bihar assembly polls, while naming Mukesh Sahani of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as Deputy CM candidate. (With inputs from ANI)