The Municipal Corporation has sought Rs 7,318,130 from the Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out maintenance work on Victoria and street lights installed across several major roads in the city. Officials said the transfer process for these lights will only begin once the required funds are released.

A detailed proposal has been sent to the PWD outlining the maintenance costs for various routes. The move comes amid complaints about poor street lighting conditions in several parts of Gorakhpur, which have left many areas in darkness. The Corporation stated that the funds would enable the repair and reactivation of non-functional lights, improving both the aesthetic appeal and safety of city roads.

Breakdown of Proposed Maintenance Costs:

-Gorakhpur-Deoria Road: Rs 12.33 lakh for one-year maintenance of 116 street lights from Gurung Tiraha to Ranidiha Tiraha.

-Kasya Road: Rs 9.85 lakh for maintenance of 45 Victoria poles and 90 LED lights from Padleganj to Firaq Chowk.

-MP Polytechnic-Mahesra Route: Rs 39.65 lakh for repair and maintenance of street lights from Bargadwa to Mahesra.

-Ramgarh Tal Internal Road: Rs 11.54 lakh for maintenance of 80 Victoria poles and 160 LED lights along the widened four-lane road from Naukāyan to Deoria Bypass and the Commercial Tax Building.

The total amount of Rs 73.18 lakh has been requested from the National Highways Division of the PWD for repairing non-functional lights and ensuring their annual upkeep.

“Once the funds are received, the maintenance and transfer process of these lights will be completed efficiently,” said Nirankar Singh, Additional Municipal Commissioner.