The electricity department has intensified its drive against bill defaulters in Ghaziabad district, issuing Recovery Certificates (RCs) against more than 32,000 consumers for non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 128 crore. The highest number of defaulters has been reported from the Loni and Muradanagar areas.

Following the Diwali festival, the district administration has launched strict recovery measures. In Loni alone, electricity connections of 45 homes have been disconnected, and Rs 29 lakh in arrears have been recovered. Preparations are underway to initiate recovery from other defaulters soon.

ADM (Finance & Revenue) Saurabh Bhatt stated that, under the District Magistrate's direction, a campaign was launched in October to collect outstanding revenue. "The maximum number of defaulters is in Muradanagar and Loni. Recovery of pending electricity bills is being carried out on a priority basis," he said. In Modinagar tehsil, connections to 13 homes have also been cut.

Meanwhile, consumers have reported an increase in the application fee for new domestic electricity connections. Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Patel Nagar, said he was charged Rs 6,016 while applying through the Jhatpat Portal, compared to the previous Rs 1,000 fee. Department officials clarified that the revised amount includes the cost of the new smart prepaid meter to be installed at the consumer’s premises.

To ease the financial burden, the electricity corporation has introduced an instalment payment option. According to Superintending Engineer Rahul Nanda, residents of slum areas and street vendors can pay the connection cost in Rs 150 monthly instalments for up to 60 months, or after an initial payment of Rs 1,000, the remaining amount can be cleared in Rs 125 monthly instalments.

Other consumers have also been allowed to pay for smart meters in 12 equal instalments, though an annual interest rate of 12.5 per cent will apply.